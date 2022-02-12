Vigil to take place in Limerick for 12-year-old killed in collision

Digital Desk Staff

The Polish community in west Limerick will come together this weekend to mourn the tragic loss of 12-year-old Wiktor Chojecki, who died in a car crash in the early hours of Friday morning.

Wiktor, from Newcastle West, Co Limerick, was driving his mother’s Nissan Qashqai when it collided with a truck just before 2am. Wiktor was the sole occupant of the car.

As The Irish Examiner reports, the vigil in his honour will be held in The Square, Newcastle West, at 3pm on Sunday and is being organised by a friend of the family, Dominika Hogan.

Those attending are encouraged to “bring a balloon or two” as they look to “brighten up the sky for Wiktor”.

“As a member of the Polish community in Newcastle West it saddens me to say that one of our good friends has lost their son in a car accident,” said Ms Hogan, in a Facebook post.

To show support to Wiktor’s family and as a mark of respect I would like to invite everyone to let off balloons in memory Of Wiktor.

Gardaí are now trying to piece together what happened after the 12-year-old took his mother’s car before it collided with a heavy goods truck more than 20km from his home on the N21 at Rineroe near Adare.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the fatal crash just before 2am yesterday and discovered the boy’s body trapped in the car.

Horrific crash

The truck driver, a man in his 40s, was not injured but was being treated for severe shock.

Monsignor Dan Neenan, one of the first people on the scene of the horrific crash, said “It was just harrowing to see what is only a child lying dead. Just awful.”

“He was very clearly dead,” the priest said. “I anointed and blessed him and said some prayers.”

We waited for the emergency services. They were so wonderful, so professional and sensitive.

A short time later, Wiktor’s parents, who moved to Newcastle West from Poland, arrived at the scene.

The emergency services gave them some time to be alone with their son.

Fr Neenan paid tribute to the dignity Wiktor’s mother Ewa and father Bartosc showed; as she was leaving the scene, Ewa thanked everyone there for their goodness and kindness.