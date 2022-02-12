What the paper’s say: Saturday’s front pages

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Kenneth Fox

The front pages today are dominated by the situation in Ukraine as citizens from the US and UK arebeing urged to leave the country over fears Russia will invade.

 

The Irish Times leads on the developing situation in Ukraine and fears that Russia could invade at any time.

The Irish Examiner focuses on how US and UK citizens are being urged to leave Ukraine over fears of Russian’s invasion.

The Echo focuses on waiting lists and how the constituency of Cork South Central has the highest in the country.

The Irish Independent leads on how 10 of the biggest landlords in the country owning 17,000 homes.

The Irish Sun leads on the Irish winner of Euromillions jackpot.

The Irish Daily Mail leads on the tragic collision in Limerick and how no one knew the 12-year-old boy had left his bed.

The Belfast Telegraph leads on a relative of a man who was murdered in the Teebane bombing in Tyrone calling for a public inquiry.

In the UK, much of the papers lead on UK citizens being told to leave the Ukraine as tensions rise over a Russian invasion.

The i newspaper meanwhile leads on member’s of  the Conservative party telling the British Prime Minister not to cling onto power.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Close to 40,000 people still waiting for vaccine booster certs

Saturday, 12/02/22 - 11:09am

‘No decision yet’ to ask Irish citizens to leave Ukraine

Friday, 11/02/22 - 10:09pm

‘Postcode lottery’ with thousands waiting to see hospital consultants

Friday, 11/02/22 - 10:00pm