Barrow blueway proposals ignite heated debate at special meeting

By Suzanne Pender

MEMBERS of Carlow County Council have voted in favour of retaining the possibility of a blueway along the River Barrow in a heated debate on this ongoing contentious issue.

At the recent special meeting of the draft Carlow County Development Plan 2022-2028 (CDP), the issue of greenways and blueways was raised as part of discussion concerning the draft CDP.

In her report, chief executive Kathleen Holohan had recommended additional text to be included within the new draft CDP, in the section relating to greenways and blueways. Among her extensive recommendations was a called for an assessment of the impacts that may arise from increased visitor activity and “rigorous site/route selection studies” in any future development of greenway or blueways in the county.

Cllr Tom O’Neill proposed that the CDP retain its original wording in relation to blueways and greenways; in other words, to not include the additional recommendations of the chief executive. His proposal was seconded by cllr Fergal Browne.

This original wording states: ‘It is the policy of the council to promote and facilitate the development of greenways and blueways at appropriate locations in the county, through the utilisation of disused transport links and routes and/or existing linear open spaces such as riverbanks, as well as opportunities to integrate and link such routes with towns, villages and communities in the county and existing/proposed such routes outside the county subject to compliance.’

A second proposal by cllr John Cassin called for the CDP greenway/blueway policy to be deleted in its entirety from the CDP, which was seconded by cllr Adrienne Wallace.

Cllr Wallace remarked that the concept of a blueways was “a trend, and popular at the moment”, a “bandwagon” people were jumping on, when in reality a “natural and wild experience” alongside the natural habitats of a river were what people actually supported.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue quickly retorted that “there wouldn’t be a bandwagon at all if our esteemed colleague wasn’t driving the wagon”.

Cllr Arthur McDonald added his belief that Carlow shouldn’t “miss out” on the opportunities for walkways and cycling paths that other counties were availing of, while cllr Michael Doran pointed out that three months of the year the River Barrow was current unusable for many people.

“If we don’t do anything at all with the Barrow Track, we won’t have a Barrow Track,” he warned.

Cllr Andrea Dalton suggested “forgetting the idea of a blueway”, but was adamant that the council did have a duty to protect the River Barrow. She urged people to “work together to both improve and maintain access in a sustainable way” and “forget the term blueway” instead, look towards a masterplan for the River Barrow rather than “revisiting old plans”.

Cllr Andy Gladney stated that he was “no way in favour of a blueway” and was highly critical of Waterways Ireland’s current attitude to the River Barrow, pointing to a bridge that they “still haven’t fixed”.

Cllr Willie Quinn supported cllr Cassin proposal, adding that from Clashganny to St Mullins, the River Barrow must be retained the way it is. He added his belief that “Waterways Ireland can’t be trusted”.

Referring to his own recent walk along the Barrow, cllr John Murphy said that the section from Leighlinbridge to Milford was “not accessible to all” and there “wasn’t a chance in hell” of someone in a wheelchair or buggy being able to use the Barrow Track.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella referred to the extensive flooding that occurs on the River Barrow from Borris onwards and being “very careful” about a suitable surface at these locations. Cllr Charlie Murphy said it was “frightening” to see the river in full flood, while cllr William Paton said that he was in favour of “sensitive and sustainable development of a walking route to allow people of all abilities to use the Barrow Track”.

Cllr Tom O’Neill’s proposal was then put to roll-call vote, with cllrs Fergal Browne, Michael Doran, Arthur McDonald, John McDonald, Ken Murnane, John Murphy, Brian O’Donoghue, Tom O’Neill, William Paton, John Pender and Fintan Phelan voting in favour.

Cllrs John Cassin, Andrea Dalton, Andy Gladney, Tommy Kinsella, Charlie Murphy, Willie Quinn and Adrienne Wallace voted against. The motion was therefore passed by 11 votes to seven.

Cllr Cassin’s proposal was then put to roll-call vote but it was defeated by 12 votes to six, with cllrs Browne, Dalton, Doran, Arthur McDonald, John McDonald, Murnane, John Murphy, O’Donoghue, O’Neill, Paton, Pender and Phelan voting against, with cllrs Cassin, Gladney, Kinsella, Charlie Murphy, Quinn and Wallace in favour.