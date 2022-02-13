Carlow/Kilkenny tractor run raises €20k for homecare team

A FANTASTIC sum of €20,000 was raised for the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team in memory of two beloved gentlemen.

The inaugural J&J Memorial Charity Run, which attracted tractors as well as vintage and modern cars, took place on Sunday 31 October last in Paulstown and was held in memory of John Dwyer of Courleigh and Paulstown and Jim Tunstead from Crettenclough, Coon.

The run was organised to raise funds for the homecare team, which provides much-needed service to many families. A total of €20,350 was raised from sponsorship and collections on the day.

The run began in Paulstown and followed a designated route, which passed by John and Jim’s farms. Following the event, refreshments were served and a raffle took place in the grounds of Paulstown GAA Club.

The day was a huge success, with more than 240 vehicles taking part despite the poor weather conditions. Committee chairman Derek Cummins thanked everyone for their support.

“I’d like to thank all the members of the committee, all the background team that helped with setting up the event and helped out on the day, everyone who turned up to support the day and, of course, the families of Jim and John,” he said.

Last October saw the inaugural staging of the run, but the committee hopes to make it an annual event.

For more information, search J&J Memorial Charity Road Run on Facebook.