Digital Desk Staff

A man in his 60s has died after a single car crash in County Meath early this morning.

Gardaí were called to the scene at Kilmainhamwood in Roberstown shortly before 12:30am.

The driver was the only person in the car and was taken to Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan where he was pronounced dead.

The road has been closed for technical examinations to take place and Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward.