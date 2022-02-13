Hospitality staff deserve a decent tip

By Michael Godfrey

HAVING been locked down for two years, owners and managers in the hospitality sector say their biggest problem is hiring good staff. With that in mind, they have now petitioned the government to relax visa rules, which would allow people from other parts of the world to come to Ireland to work.

Sorry, but I don’t buy that one. For starters, there isn’t full employment in this country, so there must be another reason why people are not attracted to the business.

The story being trotted out now is the insecurity attached to the business and the fact that the hospitality sector has been hit harder than most. Again, I don’t buy that, because income supports are still in place for the hospitality sector.

Last summer, various hotel, pub and restaurant owners were complaining of the shortage of good staff. One year later, these people are still complaining. Did they not grab the problem by the scruff of the neck and do something about it in the intervening 12 months or did they just sit back and hope the problem would solve itself?

Hospitality is, by its very nature, labour intensive. On top of that, add long and anti-social hours – and mostly on the minimum wage. No wonder people tend to shy away from it.

The notion that staff make up the difference by getting tips is absolute nonsense. Irish people may tip when they are abroad, but when they are on home turf, trying to get a decent tip from someone is akin to a gangster trying to break into a vault in the Central Bank. They just don’t do it, or if they do, they somehow think a few coppers makes everything all right.

I remember going into a diner in New York back in the early 1990s, where the waiter – obviously because of my strong Irish accent and the glazed look on my face as I tried to look as though this was all second nature to me – gave me a quick rundown on how things worked: everyone tipped a percentage of the bill. There was no messing or pussyfooting about. If I was happy with the service, I was obliged to tip, because that was mostly what staff lived off; if I wasn’t happy, don’t wait until the meal is over to complain.

It is something I have tried to remember ever since. Don’t get me wrong: I’m not a soft touch for a tip, but equally, I’m not a soft touch for sloppy service. Get it right and I have no problem tipping. By the same token, get it wrong and I have no problem voicing my disapproval – after I have paid the bill.

By and large, staff working in hospitality do a great job, but let’s be honest: they don’t get paid well enough for either the work they do or the hours they put in. So tipping should become the norm. However, don’t throw the brown coins into a jar and think that is okay. It is not. In fact, it is insulting. I’m not saying every contribution must be a silent one, but think how you would feel if you have gone out of your way to look after someone, only to find they have left a tiny cluster of 20c coins on the table as a gesture of thanks.

I understand the constraints all business owners work under, but I could never understand how anyone can invest millions in a business and then complain about having to pay a decent wage to someone who will make that business work.

Allowing foreign workers to come here to work in hospitality will not solve the problem. All it would do is create a cheap pool of labour. We found in the past when foreign workers were allowed to work in certain sectors that many of them couldn’t speak English. In hospitality, communication is of the utmost importance and if people cannot understand what you are saying, you have a problem from the get-go.

Owners will complain that the margin simply isn’t there to improve pay to entice trained staff back into the business. Overheads, tax, VAT, insurance and God knows how many other costs take the good out of business before they turn a profit. No doubt, much of that is very true, but why should the poor employee have to carry the can for everything? Let people know exactly how much tax is paid by owners and they would be more understanding, instead of believing they are being ripped off by the prices being charged.

Remember when VAT was reduced to allow pubs and restaurants to keep prices down? It was a proven fact that business improved. How about focusing on that? If they can save on that, they will be able to pay better wages, get better staff to look after us and everyone goes home happy.