Man (70s) and woman (80s) held at knife point during aggravated burglary in Co Cork

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after two elderly people were held at knife point during an aggravated burglary in Co Cork.

The burglary happened at a residential property in the Gurranabraher area of Cork City on Sunday morning shortly after 7.30am.

A man, aged in his 70s, and a woman, aged in her 80s, were threatened at knife point by a male intruder.

The intruder left the house on Boyce’s Street on foot with a sum of cash.

Both victims were treated at the scene by emergency services, with their injuries being described as non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for information and want to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Boyce’s Street or neighbouring streets between 6:30am and 9:00am on Sunday.

They are also appealing for road users with video footage from the Gurranabraher area between those times, to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.