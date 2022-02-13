May February be a happy month for us all

By Fr Paddy Byrne

FEBRUARY is such a beautiful month. The brighter evenings and earlier mornings awaken a new energy within us. Winter has passed and hopefully the darkness of a dreadful pandemic also is behind us. This is a powerful time to embrace hope … to begin again and embrace a positivity that allows us to live life to the full. I sense this is going to be a powerful spring.

A motivational speaker walked confidently around the room holding a glass of water while leading a seminar on stress management. Everyone guessed she was going to ask the ultimate question: ‘half-empty or half-full?’ She fooled them all.

“How heavy is this glass of water?” she inquired with a smile. Answers called out ranged from eight ounces to 20 ounces.

She replied: “The absolute weight doesn’t matter. It depends on how long I hold it. If I hold it for a minute, that’s not a problem. If I hold it for an hour, I’ll have an ache in my right arm. If I hold it for a day, you’ll have to call an ambulance. In each case, it’s the same weight, but the longer I hold it, the heavier it becomes.”

She continued: “And that’s the way it is with stress. If we carry our burdens all of the time, sooner or later, as the burden becomes increasingly heavy, we won’t be able to carry on. As with the glass of water, you have to put it down for a while and rest before holding it again. When we’re refreshed, we can carry on with the burden.”

So as early in the evening as you can, put all your burdens down. Don’t carry them through the evening and into the night. Pick them up again tomorrow if you must.

And remember:

1) Accept the fact that some days you’re the pigeon and some days you’re the statue!

2) Always keep your words soft and sweet, just in case you have to eat them

3) Always read stuff that will make you look good if you die in the middle of it

4) Drive carefully … it’s not only cars that can be recalled by their Maker

5) If you can’t be kind, at least have the decency to be vague

6) If you lend someone €20 and never see that person again, it was probably worth it

7) It may be that your sole purpose in life is simply to serve as a warning to others

8) Never buy a car you can’t push

9) Never put both feet in your mouth at the same time, because then you won’t have a leg to stand on

10) Nobody cares if you can’t dance well. Just get up and dance

11) Since it’s the early worm that gets eaten by the bird, sleep late

12) The second mouse gets the cheese

13) When everything’s coming your way, you’re in the wrong lane

14) Birthdays are good for you. The more you have, the longer you live

16) Some mistakes are too much fun to make only once

17) We could learn a lot from crayons. Some are sharp, some are pretty, and some are dull. Some have weird names and all are different colours, but they all have to live in the same box

18) A truly happy person is one who can enjoy the scenery on a detour

19) Save the Earth … it’s the only planet with chocolate!

We all know that life is the best educator. Put simply: it’s never to late to begin again. Every day, the challenge is for us all to see the glass half-full. The more we grow in our inner journey, the greater we will notice the beauty and gift that is this moment, so be positive, calm and mindful … enjoy the beauty of this springtime and may the month of February be a healthy and happy one for us all.