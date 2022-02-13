Nan was the greatly-loved matriarch of four generations of her family

By Charlie Keegan

ANNIE (Nan) Quinn, Spahill, Borris, Co Carlow, who died peacefully on Friday 8 January, was the greatly-loved matriarch of four generations of her family.

Nan Joyce was born on 22 October 1926, the only daughter of ten children of Patrick and Bridget Joyce, who were small-scale farmers. Her mother was the former Bridget Lawlor from Clogh, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny. Having attended primary school in Borris, the young Nan Joyce went as a teenager to care for relatives who farmed in Spahill. She subsequently went on to inherit that small holding.

She met Thomas Quinn around 1953 and they married the following year, going on to have a family of one boy and three girls. William (Willie) Quinn, her son, is a serving member of Carlow County Council, representing the Labour Party in the Muinebheag Municipal District.

Nan had a strong work ethic on the 30-acre Quinn farm. She grew her own potatoes and vegetables, kept pigs and reared turkeys. Nan would meet the Dublin bus to Graignamanagh when it stopped at Dalton’s of Borris, where she would collect day-old turkeys for rearing.

Husband Thomas combined work on the Quinn land with employment at a neighbouring farm. He also worked as a postman for some time, cycling his route from Borris to Graignamanagh daily. For the final 26 years of his life, Thomas was a porter in the Borris branch of Bank of Ireland. He died in September 2007.

Nan was a great cook, and as son Willie said: “We never got up from the table hungry.”

She was very much a home bird, but did travel to England with Thomas on a number of occasions, visiting her own family members in the Bristol area and Quinn family relatives in Warrington, Lancashire.

For enjoyment, Nan liked to watch television. Live at 3 was a favourite programme of hers, when presented by Thelma Mansfield and the late Derek Davis. And she was also a great devotee of the late Gay Byrne and The Late Late Show.

There was a close connection between Nan and the tragedy of the Shannon family, three members of whom were killed when their home in Knockroe on the slopes of Mount Leinster was hit by a German bomb on 2 January 1941. Nan was a first cousin of Kathleen Shannon, the 16-year-old killed in the tragedy. A Luftwaffe plane dropped eight bombs on Knockroe that night, killing Kathleen, her uncle James Shannon and her first cousin Michael Shannon, who were all sleeping in the west end of the Shannon home on the night. James and Michael Shannon were also seriously injured in the bombing attack.

Nan had fallen victim to dementia for the last decade or so of her long life. During her illness, she was cared for with great love and devotion by her daughter Bridie Spruhan and her husband Johnny in Rathnageeragh, Garryhill, Carlow.

A spiritual woman, Nan always attended to her religious duties and had travelled on local bus pilgrimages to Our Lady’s Shrine in Knock on a number of occasions.

She was the longest-living and last surviving member of her family. The last three of her nine brothers all died in 2019 – Seán Joyce, Kilcoltrim in January, Jim Joyce, also Kilcoltrim, in August, and Malachy Joyce, Bristol, England, who died in November.

There was a private wake for Nan at the home of her son Willie in Spahill, due to Covid-19 restrictions, where prayers were recited by Fr Shem Furlong, Borris.

Her remains were removed to the Sacred Heart Church, Borris – where Nan worshipped all her life – on Tuesday 11 January and her funeral Mass was celebrated at noon. Fr Furlong was chief celebrant, assisted by Fr James Kelly, PP, Paulstown-Goresbridge and Fr Pat Hughes, PP, Myshall.

Readings at Mass were by Nan’s granddaughters Nicola Quinn and Jackie Kenny, while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by grandchildren Nicola, Thomas Clarke and relative Shane O’Neill. The bringing forward of the Offertory gifts was performed by Bridie (daughter) and Johnny (son-in-law).

In a eulogy to his mother, son Willie paid tribute to the many sterling qualities Nan brought to her life. He had particular praise for the outstanding manner in which his sister Bridie and brother-in-law Johnny had cared for her during her illness.

The lovely singing of hymns was by Paula Shannon, Kiltealy, a family friend, while Paddy Lawless, Borris, another family friend, sang a favourite song of Nan’s The old rugged cross at the end of Mass.

Following Mass, Nan was laid to rest with husband Thomas in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Borris, with Fr Furlong reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Nan is mourned by her son Willie (Spahill), daughters Bridie Spruhan (Rathnageeragh), Mary Kenny (Blackbog Road, Carlow) and Ann Clarke (Pairc Mhuire, Bagenalstown), daughter-in-law Annette Quinn, sons-in-law Johnny Spruhan, John Kenny and Mick Clarke, sisters and brothers-in-law, her cherished nine grandchildren, her equally loved seven great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and her circle of friends.

The Month’s Mass for Annie Quinn will be celebrated on Sunday 20 February in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Borris at 11am.