What the paper’s say: Sunday’s front pages

Sunday, February 13, 2022

Kenneth Fox

The Sunday paper’s focus on various leaks from the HSE as detail of parties during lockdown and financial disarray come to light.

The Sunday Independent claims that the HSE is investigating three parties which took place during lockdown.

 

The Business Post focuses on leaked audio which outlines the financial dysfunction within the HSE,

The Sunday Times reports that Fianna Fail has pulled five points clear of Fine Gael, Micheál Martin has drawn level with Mary Lou McDonald and satisfaction with the government is up for the third month in a row, according to the latest Behaviour & Attitudes poll.

The Irish Mail on Sunday leads on a victim of a sexual attack had a 999 call cancelled.

In the UK, much of the Sunday paper’s are focused on the ongoing tensions between the US and Russia over a possible invasion of Ukraine.

