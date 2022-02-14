Carlow course examines and tackles domestic abuse

A course to help frontline practitioners to identify and respond domestic violence and abuse was launched today in Carlow.

The Faculty of Lifelong Learning at Institute of Technology Carlow, in partnership with Carlow’s Children and Young People’s Service Committee (CYPSC) and Barnardos, today launched a Certificate in Understanding and Responding to Domestic and Gender-based Violence and Abuse.

The level 8 course is designed for frontline practitioners with a role in responding to people who experience or have experienced domestic violence and abuse. It will provide participants with the opportunity to develop their capacity to appropriately understand, identify, and respond to domestic violence and abuse.

“The Faculty of Lifelong Learning is delighted to launch its new micro-credential Certificate in Understanding and Responding to Domestic Violence and Gender-based Abuse. The programme has been co-created with our partners in Barnardos, through Carlow’s CYPSC. This is an important, and very pertinent, addition to our portfolio of CPD programmes for the social care and community development sectors and we look forward to welcoming our first cohort of professionals from the region to the programme.” commented Lindsay Malone, Deputy Head of Faculty of Lifelong Learning at IT Carlow.

In Ireland, one in four women and one in 16 men have experienced abusive behaviour of a physical, sexual, or emotional nature from a partner. A 2018 statistic from Safe Ireland showed that 53,627 helpline calls were answered by Domestic Violence Support Services in Ireland.

“Domestic violence and abuse occur at all levels of society, and we need to be able to recognise it and respond appropriately. Recent events have highlighted the need for ongoing support for those who experience violence and abuse in their lives and this type of course will provide the necessary skills to workers in a broad range of services to provide the appropriate support,” commented Mairéad Maddock, CYPSC.

The Certificate in Understanding and Responding to Domestic and Gender-based Violence and Abuse is a level 8 programme supported by What Works Learning Together fund, a government initiative led by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, with funding from Dormant Accounts and Tusla. Its aim is create a move towards evidence-informed prevention and early intervention services for children, young people and their families.

“The prevalence and complexities of domestic violence and abuse, and the impact on children and young people, requires a skilled and comprehensive response from service providers,” said Marian Dowd, Barnardos.

The programme will be delivered onsite at IT Carlow (subject to public health guidelines) from April to June 2022.

Applications are now open for the programme. To apply, contact Máiread Maddock at [email protected] or 085 789 7268. Alternatively, contact the Faculty of Lifelong Learning on 059 917 5280 or email [email protected]