Carlow history lecture cancelled

A lecture to be hosted by the Carlow Historical & Archaeological Society this week has been cancelled.

Historian Courtney Mundt is unfortunately unable to come to Carlow this Wednesday 16 February.

Ms Mundt had researched cillíní, which were historic grounds mainly used for burying stillborn and unbaptised babies.

She has recorded and mapped these grounds along with researching their socio-religious origins.

Ms Mundt’s lecture was go into detail about what cillíní are, their origins, her current research and highlight what is known about Carlow’s cillíní. It is planned to have the lecture take place at a later date.