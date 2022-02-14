Man jailed for five months at Carlow court for having a Stanley knife

A man who said he had Stanley blade for his own protection was given a five-month prison sentence at the local district court last week. Joe Curtin (25) of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to possession of a knife at Kennedy Avenue, Carlow on 4 July 2020.

Sergeant Hud Kelly said the defendant was observed acting suspiciously by gardaí and was found with a Stanley blade after a search. “He said the blade was for his own protection,” stated Sgt Kelly.

The defendant also entered a plea to drug possession on 4 December 2019, when he was found with €25 worth of cannabis on Tullow Street, Carlow.

Defending solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty said the judge would be very familiar with Mr Curtin. The solicitor said his client has had mental health difficulties in recent years and had been in custody for a couple of weeks on remand. Mr O’Flaherty was aware that the state would be objecting to bail if it was sought.

“He is doing okay in prison,” he said. “He is anxious to get on and get a fresh start.”

Judge Carthy said she was familiar with the challenges the defendant has had in recent years but imposed the five-month sentence due to the seriousness of the offence. Recognisances were fixed for appeal purposes.

