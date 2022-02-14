Met Éireann issues weather warnings with two storms due to hit Ireland

Sarah Mooney

Met Éireann has issued a number of weather warnings as two storms are forecast to hit the island of Ireland this week.

The national forecaster warned the weather will turn “very unsettled” as two low pressure systems bring spells of very strong and damaging winds, with potential snow later in the week.

On Wednesday Storm Dudley will bring strong winds to northern and western parts of Ireland, while on Friday Storm Eunice is forecast to bring more widespread winds across the country, along with heavy rain and potential snow.

A status-orange wind warning has been issued for Donegal from 9pm on Wednesday to 9am on Thursday, when gusts could reach around 130 kilometres per hour along exposed coasts and high ground during Storm Dudley.

A yellow wind warning for Clare, Galway, Donegal and Mayo will run from midday on Wednesday for 24 hours, when gusts could reach 80 to 110 kilometres per hour at times and high tide and strong winds will lead to some coastal flooding.

Weather warnings are expected to be issued in the coming days for Friday, when a more widespread spell of windy and disruptive weather is expected as Storm Eunice moves across the island.

Amber and yellow weather warning are also in place for Northern Ireland from Wednesday to Friday, issued by the UK Met Office.

Met Éireann meteorologist Emer Flood said: “It’s been a fairly quiet year so far but that’s all going to change this week as an active jet stream steers several low-pressure systems across Ireland and the UK.

“On Wednesday Storm Dudley will bring strong winds to mainly northern and western areas, these strong winds in combination with high tides will lead to large coastal waves and some coastal flooding.”

Ms Flood said winds will ease for a time on Thursday morning as Storm Dudley clears eastwards, “before picking up again on Friday morning as Storm Eunice approaches.”

“We’re keeping a close eye on this storm as there is the potential for more widespread strong winds across Ireland which may lead to some disruption and damage.

“Along with strong winds, Eunice is expected to bring spells of heavy rain and potentially some snow. We’re advising the public to keep a close eye on the weather forecast as the week progresses as further weather warnings are likely to be issued.”

RSA appeal

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has appealed for road users to exercise caution while using the roads over the next few days amid the warning of strong winds.

Road users in areas affected by an orange warning are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

The RSA cautioned high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds. It urged motorists to beware of objects being blown onto the road and to watch for falling debris.

Expect road conditions to change quickly in high winds and reduce your speed, the RSA advised. Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists, as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

The RSA advised pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists to consider postponing their journey until conditions improve in areas affected by an orange weather warning.