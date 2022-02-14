PDLS parents’ council presents €6k to school

Student Jenny Kelly with Evelyn Coffey and Caroline Kelly from the parents’ council presenting a cheque for €6,000 to principal John Keane, with Maura Barron, Rosemarie Fitzpatrick and student, Ruairi O’Toole

By Elizabeth Lee

DESPITE the Covid-19 pandemic and the various restrictions that came with it, the parents’ council of Presentation de la Salle College (PDLS), Bagenalstown managed to raise €6,000 for the school.

“We fundraised throughout the pandemic. We raised some of it through a raffle that we held when the students went out and sold the tickets throughout the community,” said Caroline Kelly, chairperson of the parents’ council.

The money will go towards the cost of running the school’s breakfast club, while in the coming years, the council has pledged to support the school as it begins a new adventure.

There are plans to build a new school to accommodate a growing student population and €21 million has been granted by the government to build it on a green-field site.

“By pulling together as parents, we can support our growing school,” said Caroline.

Expressing his delight with the contribution, principal John Keane said: “I would like to say how grateful we all are in PDLS for the continued support of our hard-working parents’ council. They are a vital part of our school community. They do brilliant fundraising work in our school and contribute to our development through their advice and expertise in a large number of areas. We are looking forward to the building of our new school and the input of our parents will be very important as we enter this exciting time,” he said.