Young and old spread a little love on St Valentine’s Day

By Suzanne Pender

LOVE was in the air today for residents in Carlow’s nursing and care homes … all gifted with an uplifting Valentine’s card to spread the message of love on St Valentine’s Day.

It was all part of a project by Untouchable Youth Group/Charity Begins at Home, who put a call out for people to donate Valentine’s Day cards so they could spread a little love to people living in care and nursing homes, the elderly or people living alone on the most romantic day of the year.

More than 400 cards were donated by individuals, schools and groups, all offering a little message of kindness to so many on St Valentine’s Day.

Among those who supported the gesture were children from Scoil Muire gan Smál, Askea BNS, Askea Community Childcare and Creative Kids, who let their creativity flow with some beautiful cards and cheerful messages.

“Wow … the talent was incredible, some even had a tea bag in them so people could have a cuppa,” said Sharon Parker Byrne from the Untouchable Youth Group/Charity Begins at Home, who came up with the initiative.

“Thanks so much to all. We are now hitting close to 400 to be delivered … all schools, crèches and individuals have been fantastic,” she added.