Finnish Ambassador Visits St Leo’s College

Principal of St Leo’s College Carlow, Niamh Broderick, politics and society teacher, Karen Brennan, deputy principal Emma Dwyer and senior students, Anna Kehoe and Rachel Harries pictured with the Finnish mbassador, Rali Lahnalampi and deputy head of mission, Anne Mutanen in St Leo’s College

Politics and society students, Rachel Harries from fifth year and Anna Kehoe (sixth year), their teacher Karen Brennan, principal Niamh Broderick and deputy principal, Emma Dwyer welcomed the Finnish Ambassador Raili Lahnalampi and Deputy Head of Mission, Anne Mutanen to St Leo’s College recently.

Rachel and Anna will participate in the Model Council of EU as part of their politics and society course where they will represent Finland in March. Ambassador Lahnalampi and deputy head of mission Mutanen discussed the issue of migration comprehensively, explaining how it affects both Finland and Ireland and how they, together with the EU parliament, are tackling the migration crisis.

This year also happens to mark the 60th anniversary of Finnish/Irish diplomatic relationship and their theme for the year is youth. In that context it was wonderful for Politics and Society students to meet with the Finnish Ambassador and Deputy Head of Mission. The Leo’s girls represented themselves and the school very ably throughout the visit and will no doubt deliver an informed and insightful contribution at the Model Council of the EU in March, armed with advice and information around Finnish policy, as received from Ambassador Lahnalampi and Deputy Head Mutanen.