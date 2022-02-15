Lifts at train station have made a big difference

By Suzanne Pender

WHEELCHAIR users have welcomed the greater independence and certainty that the new lifts at Carlow Railway Station now offer, following years of campaigning for their installation. The new lifts are already making a massive difference to the lives of local people with additional needs who, for years, were forced to inform Iarnród Éireann staff of their intention to travel in advance, to ensure the train would stop at the correct platform in Carlow.

“It’s great … we’re delighted to have it,” said Christina Walsh from Carlow town, whose son Dylan (19) is a wheelchair user. “We used them for the first time the other day and they make such a difference, it’s great to have them.”

Christina explains that she travels on the train with Dylan – who has muscular dystrophy and has been a wheelchair user since the age of eight – to his regular appointments at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

“We would have to ring the train station in Dublin a day in advance so that they could let Carlow know that we are travelling and the time so that when the train arrives into Carlow they would stop at the right platform,” explained Christina.

If the train arrived into Carlow Railway Station and stopped on platform two, the lack of lifts meant that wheelchair users would effectively find themselves stranded and unable to exit the station. It also placed an added burden on passengers with small children and buggies or with extensive luggage.

“A few years ago, it did happen where the train went to the wrong platform and we had to go on to the Bagenalstown station, get off there and get a taxi back home. There was a mix-up and Iarnród Éireann paid for the taxi and everything, but that was a few years ago,” recalled Christina.

“My only concern now is that the lifts stay working, but the lads at the Carlow station said they can always check that for us; they know myself and Dylan well now and are always so good to us there. I’m delighted for them, too, because they have been campaigning for the lifts for years,” she said.

Dylan is a second-year student at Carlow Institute of Further Education, where he is studying hospitality, and also enjoys weekly work experience in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.