Local band, One Morning in August, release new single

One Morning in August performing in Theatre Royal, Waterford. Photo: Robert Ryan

By Elizabeth Lee

Following on from last year’s highly acclaimed singles Get it Right and Lovers By Surprise, which received a massive response on the airwaves both in Ireland and internationally, One Morning in August return with their highly anticipated new single, A Wasted Love.

John Phelan and Stephen Byrne, originally from Kiltegan, Co Wicklow, comprise One Morning in August and they’ve teamed up with producer David Ayers for their latest release. This is their third release since joining forces with Cork independent label, FIFA Records.

‘A Wasted Love’ is a song that deals with the extreme emotional intensity of unrequited love in a relationship, when the love interest is unable to see it, but it is clear to those around them.

The single will initially be released as a Bandcamp and minm

exclusive on the 14th of Feb.

Minm is a new Irish made streaming service that uses a user centric payment system which means the money from subscriptions goes directly to the artists the subscriber listens to. The band are currently in the process of recording their second album again with David Ayers at the controls which will be released on FIFA Records later in 2022.