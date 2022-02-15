Nphet to consider end of face mask requirement

Muireann Duffy

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) could recommend an end to the requirement for face masks, with the group due to meet on Thursday to discuss the latest Covid-19 data.

According to the Irish Examiner, public health officials have met with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, following which sources said the face mask requirement could be scrapped as early as next week.

Although Nphet may make the suggestion to Government following Thursday’s meeting, it is not expected that a Cabinet meeting will be scheduled for Friday, meaning the change will likely not come into effect until the middle of next week.

The change would likely see an end to the requirement for students to wear face masks during school.

The current law requiring face masks to be worn on public transport and in retail settings is also expected to be replaced with a recommendation, leaving it up to the individual whether or not they wear a face covering.

Previously, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he believes face masks should continue to be worn “irrespective of whether it is mandated or not”.

The rule change would not impact the requirement for masks to be worn during air travel, as these rules are set by the EU.