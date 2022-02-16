Aid agency thanks Carlow’s Goal Mile participants



Members of the Irish Defence Forces take on the GOAL Mile in Syria



By Suzanne Pender

GOAL and AIB have thanked the hundreds of people in Carlow who took part in the Goal Mile over the Christmas period, with more than €400,000 being donated to the humanitarian aid agency at fundraising events in Ireland and abroad.

Locally, St Laurence O’Toole Athletic Club, Askea once again held its annual Goal Mile on Christmas Day.

The Christmas tradition of running, jogging or walking a mile in support of Goal’s work has taken place since the 1980s. With the support of AIB for the first time, this was the biggest event yet.

Funds raised at annual nationwide and international events support the agency’s emergency response and humanitarian work in 14 countries in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

Goal’s chief executive officer Siobhan Walsh has thanked participants and highlights how the Goal Mile is essential to the organisation’s mission to fight poverty.

“This year’s Goal Mile has been truly exceptional. It was inspiring to see how eager people were, not just to support Goal’s work but to get out and reconnect with one another,” said Siobhan.

“We want to thank everyone for organising, helping out and turning up to their local Goal Mile this Christmas. There were events in 28 counties across Ireland, as well as Goal Miles on every continent around the globe. By showing up and donating, you have made a difference in someone’s life.”