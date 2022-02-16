Co Carlow gets €9.6m for road improvements

By Suzanne Pender

MORE than €9.6m for road projects across Co Carlow has been allocated this week as part of the regional and local roads investment programme for 2022.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the announcement by minister for transport Eamon Ryan, which saw an increase of €2.4m for the county on last year’s allocation.

Nationally it marks a €597 million investment programme for 2022 for regional and local roads. The funding package will allow approximately 3,100km of roads to be maintained and 2,550km to be strengthened, and overall is an increase of more than 4% this year.

“Maintaining our local roads is not just vital for good connectivity, it is also important for continuing and improving road safety for all road users,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“This year, the government will spend over €26 million more than last year on our local and regional roads and I was delighted to receive confirmation that Co Carlow will receive an increase of over €2.4m on last year’s allocation,” she said.

“This is something I raised with the minister for transport on numerous occasions and I’m thrilled that an increase in funding has been secured for the county. It further demonstrates this government’s commitment to ensure a strong, safe and sustainable roads network,” concluded deputy Murnane O’Connor.