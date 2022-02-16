Expert says only a slim chance of lithium mine opening in Carlow

THE odds of opening a lithium mine in Carlow and Wicklow are very low, but the incredible demand for the metal is driving exploration.

Blackstairs Lithium Company (BLC), a subsidiary of the Chinese giant Ganfeng Lithium Corporation, made headlines last month after residents along the Carlow/Wicklow border objected to a renewal application to the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications to prospect for lithium in more than 150 townlands over a 50km stretch of south and east Carlow and Co Wicklow. Billed as the Avalonia Project, the area stretches from Borris in Carlow to Stranakelly in Wicklow and takes in Myshall, Clonegal, Kildavin and Rathanna, parts of Mount Leinster and the Wexford border.

Consultant with BLC, Canadian John Harrop, has worked with the company since it first began looking at Carlow and Wicklow a decade ago.

“There are sporadic prospects along this 50km,” said Mr Harrop. “Some of these were well known since the early ‘70s. We have found a couple more. At this point, we don’t have a location, hand on heart, that we can say there is a mineral resource there.”

Mr Harrop said finding a deposit that would lead to mining was inherently a “long shot” and the project was still at an early stage.

“Even companies only picking advanced properties, this one wouldn’t be considered an advanced property – a one-in-ten success would be considered extremely good; typically, one in 20 or 30 would be considered good.”

Finding a deposit was one challenge, but navigating environmental, social and legal issues around it would be another matter, stressed Mr Harrop. He said the Avalonia Project was a long-term operation and Blackstairs Lithium parent companies were not demanding imminent returns and results. “We just need to move, move ahead slowly and see what goes on,” he said.

The demand for lithium is based on forecasts for the metal, which is commonly used for batteries in electric cars and smartphones. The level of demand is eye opening. Car manufacturers have forecasted their lithium needs by 2025, but there is simply not enough known lithium to meet these targets, according to Mr Harrop.

“We don’t know where enough of it is, or even if we do know where enough of it is … you are stuck. You can’t double the output. It’s more like farming than mining.”

Residents at Moylisha Hill on the Carlow/Wicklow border have raised concerns about potential mining, citing the impact on landscape, environment and ground water.

Having met some of the locals, Mr Harrop said: “I understand the concerns; I agree with them. There is nothing not appropriate around them, especially the water.”

He said BLC was already working on ground water monitoring so that drilling would not be damaging. Mr Harrop said environmental screening has also been carried out on the exploration works. Exploration drills can go down a couple of hundred metres at an angle, but no more than 150 metres straight down.

Landowners need to give permission to BLC to carry out exploration work. Mr Harrop said virtually all landowners so far had permitted the exploration, with BLC happy to share soil results with them. He said that any future mining operation would likely be underground, where there would be little visibility from the surface and little impact on the landscape.

Mr Harrop mentioned that the largest zinc mine in Europe was in Navan, Co Meath, but if you were driving by road, you wouldn’t know it was there.

Lithium is a tricky metal to detect, due to technological limitations, compared with zinc and copper. Essentially, lithium looks a lot like the rocks around it. A lot of work in Ireland has gone into researching ways to accurately detect lithium deposits. “Work we have done in Ireland with research is assisting us in work we are doing in Newfoundland,” said Mr Harrop.

A decision on BLC’s licence renewal is expected in a month or so. Pending that approval, Mr Harrop said soil sampling would continue for the foreseeable future. He expected BLC would be using new exploration technology, funded through Horizon 2020, the EU’s research and innovation programme. “This technology can look deep without surface disturbance by using electrical and magnetic methods to look into the ground.”

Mr Harrop believes in his gut that there is a significant lithium deposit in the area. However, he did not know if BLC would be the company that finds it.

“There is luck involved. You throw all the science and technology at it, but some of it happens … did you have a good day and pick the right place to put a drill hole? We’d like to find something, but we are aware it could be someone after us.”