Four Irish restaurants among 2022 Michelin Star recipients

Muireann Duffy

A number of restaurants around the country have been included in 2022 Michelin Guide for Britain and Ireland, unveiled on Wednesday.

The coveted Michelin Star celebrates some of the top culinary spots across Ireland, Wales, Scotland and England, while the Michelin Green Star recognises restaurants for their sustainability commitments.

Two Dublin restaurants were added to the list of Two Michelin Star restaurants in the guide; Chapter One by Michael Viljanen on Parnell Square, and Liath in Blackrock.





Chapter One’s “rare feat” of entering the guide with two stars was commended, while Liath, promoted from one star, is described as an “intimate restaurant located within a Bohemian suburban market and run by passionate Australian chef-owner Damien Grey”.

Two more Dublin restaurants got the nod for the One Michelin Star list, namely Bastible in Portobello and Glovers Alley on St Stephen’s Green.

Announced last Friday prior to the unveiling of the Michelin Star recipients, 16 new Michelin Bib Gourmands were confirmed, highlighting restaurants serving “good food at competitive prices”. Among the new entrants were Cush in Ballycotton, Éan in Galway and Everett’s in Waterford.





Fifteen Irish restaurants also retained their Michelin Bib awards, including 1826 in Adare, Chart House in Dingle, Goldie in Cork, and Thyme in Athlone.

Overall, eight restaurants now have three Michelin Stars, only one of which – L’Enclume in London – is new for 2022; 22 restaurants have two stars, five of which are new, and 164 have one star, 19 of which are new.

Thirty-one restaurants, including nine new recipients, have the Michelin Green Star award, while 122 are named on the Michelin Bib Gourmand list.