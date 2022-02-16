Man killed in Ballyconnell was a ‘good man and father’

THE heartbroken family of a man killed in Ballyconnell, Tullow last week have described him as a “good man and father”.

Juris Viktorovs (36) received fatal injuries on Thursday evening after a dispute arose in a house. Mr Viktorovs, a separated father of two and Latvian national, had been living in the Tullow area for the last six years and had recently been staying in the Ballyconnell property.

“He was good person, he was smart,” said his former wife Sintija and mother of their two children. “He loved his children, loved music and cars. His dream was going rallying. He was really smart, whether it was about the universe or history, he could talk about it all.”

The news of his death has been devastating for his family. “We are still hoping the door will open and that he will come in and say hello. We can’t understand that he is dead. We don’t understand that he is dead.”

Mr Viktorovs had been a mechanic and welder for many years and had been a good provider for his family.

“When the pandemic started, many lives changed. He lost his job and something went wrong in our lives,” said Sintija.

The couple separated two years ago, but Juris saw his children often. However, Mr Viktorovs’s lifestyle deteriorated and he became involved with a new social group. One of the last things Mr Viktorovs did was drop off a gift for his seven-year-old son to mark his nameday, a Latvian celebration. In a card, he wished his son a happy nameday and asked him to share the gift with his little sister, aged three.

Mr Viktorov’s mother and other family also live in Ireland.

Mr Viktorovs was one of a group of five people drinking in a house in Ballyconnell on Thursday. Mr Viktorovs died after sustaining a fatal injury after a dispute arose. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardaí were alerted at 8.15pm last Thursday by ambulance control. Gardaí sealed off the house and completed a forensic examination of the property on Sunday. The spokesperson said it was a complex investigation, with gardaí looking into the sequence of events that led to Mr Viktorovs’s death, as well as the relationships among those in the house. It’s understood that people regularly moved in and out of the Ballyconnell property.

Two people were arrested in connection with the death, a woman and man, both in their 30s. They are residents of Co Carlow. They were both released over the weekend without charge. Files are being prepared for the DPP.

The garda spokesperson said: “Anyone who has information that might assist the garda investigation, whether it’s big or small, please do come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 6482610.