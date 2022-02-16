National Women’s Council criticised for excluding women in Government from rally

James Cox

A Fine Gael Senator has accused the National Women’s Council (NWC) of “alienating” women with certain political beliefs.

The NWC is organising a rally outside Leinster House next month, to mark International Women’s Day.

A number of speakers have been asked to contribute, including members of Sinn Féin, People Before Profit and the Social Democrats.

Senator Regina Doherty said she is disappointed no Government party members were invited to the event.

Ms Doherty said: “The mission statement of the women’s council, that’s funded by nearly €1 million of taxpayer’s money, is to empower women to work together.

“It’s fine they’re angry at the Government because of lack of, around progress, that’s not my fault. I’m actually proud of the record of what I did for women’s rights in the four years I sat at the Cabinet table.”