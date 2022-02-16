Ryanair ‘air rage’ accused to spend 18 days in custody on remand

Gordon Deegan

A 25-year-old man charged in connection with an alleged ‘air rage’ type incident on board a Ryanair flight is to spend a further seven days in custody.

At Ennis District Court on Wednesday, a solicitor for Ioan Remi Makula, said that Mr Makula can be brought to court next week.

Mr Makula was not available to appear in court via video link from the prison due to a Covid-19 issue. He has been on remand in custody since February 5th and by next Wednesday will have spent 18 days in custody.

His solicitor, Daragh Hassett, asked that a Romanian interpreter be in court next Wednesday for the hearing of the case as his client’s English “is hit and miss”.

Judge Mary Larkin has previously ordered a psychiatric report on Mr Makula of 52 Fearann Ri, Doughiska, Galway.

In the case, Mr Makula is charged with being a person on board a Ryanair flight no FR4776 from Manchester to Shannon on February 4th and engaging in behaviour of a threatening, abusive or insulting nature whether by word or gesture with intent to cause of breach of the peace of being reckless as to whether a breach of the peace might have been occasioned.

The charge is contrary to Section 2(a) of the Air Navigation and Transport Act.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan has previously confirmed that no further charges are being brought against Mr Makulua.

In evidence, Garda Chris Healy of Shannon Garda Station told the court on February 5th that in response to caution and charge, Mr Makula made no reply.

When Mr Makula was arrested at Shannon airport on February 4th he was travelling on a Romanian passport.

The court has been told that Mr Makula had previously surrendered an Irish passport.

Judge Larkin remanded Mr Makula in custody to appear at Ennis District Court next Wednesday, February 23rd.