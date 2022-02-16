Two men arrested in connection with fatal Dublin hit-and-run

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have arrested two men in connection with a fatal incident in Dublin last month.

On Sunday, January 23rd, a man (50) was found lying on the side of Robinhood Road in Clondalkin and was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man died in hospital the following Friday.

On Wedensday, investigating gardaí arrested two men, both aged in their 20s.

They are currently detained at Garda stations in southwest Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 194.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.