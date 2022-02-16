Warm tributes pour in for the late Paddy O’Neill

By Elizabeth Lee

TRIBUTES from all over Carlow and beyond flooded in on the death of a much-loved Carlow man Paddy O’Neill.

Paddy, aged 71, had lived most of his life in a caravan on the side of the road at Ballinacarrig Road, Quinagh, Carlow, where he was cherished by his many neighbours. They were in shock on Friday morning, when Paddy was discovered in his caravan by one of his friends. That night, residents in the area held a vigil in his honour and to remember their friend.

“It was a shock to us all the way he went. He was one of us, he was one of our neighbours and it didn’t matter whether he lived in a palace or a caravan,” said his friend Tommy Snoddy.

Paddy and his mother Josephine arrived into the Quinagh area back in 1974, when they lived in a barrel wagon. Even after his beloved mother died, Paddy continued living by the side of the road, despite the hardship living that life entailed. With no electricity, heat or running water, Paddy lit a fire outside every day, where he’d boil a big black kettle of water.

He was a familiar sight to many people in Carlow as he rode his bike into town to get messages or something to eat. Most of all, though, people remember him being at his caravan on the Ballinacarrig Road, where generations of passers-by and neighbours would stop and chat. He also loved to have a cup of tea with his neighbours and liked to keep an eye out for them.

“He was so well liked here, he felt comfortable here and never wanted to move. He lived his own way and kept everything right. He could talk about any subject in the world. He didn’t have a television, but he did have a radio, so he listened to the news on that,” continued Tommy.

“The neighbours would do anything for him, but he was a proud man and would never take charity. We helped in whatever way we could and that was to be his friend. There was always someone there, talking to him. He was so well known and very well liked.

“I’ve known him since I was a teenager and he was a very private person. He was a shy, gentle sort of a person, and once you got to know him, he was your best friend,” he said.

Another neighbour, Dessie Amond Snr, fondly recalled Paddy as “a lovely fella, an absolute gentleman. He was a great neighbour. A lot of people knew him; he was a very popular chap”.

Paddy’s remains reposed at Lacey’s Funeral Home, John Street, Carlow yesterday (Monday). Removal is this morning, Tuesday, at 11am, to arrive for requiem Mass at 11.30am in the Cathedral of the Assumption Carlow. He will be laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow beside his beloved Mammy. He will be missed by his many friends and neighbours.

“If everyone in the world was like Paddy, it would be a better place. He’ll be very much missed around here. It’s the end of an era for us,” concluded Tommy.