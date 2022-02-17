Carlow garden lovers to have their say on community gardens and allotments

Carlow garden lovers are invited to have their say on a future vision for community gardens and allotments in the county.

Carlow County Council as part of Ru:Rban, an EU project funded under URBACT, is calling on the lovers of the outdoors and green finger enthusiasts to share their views on the development of a new community garden and allotment policy for Co Carlow by participating in a survey for.

Welcoming the survey, cllr Fintan Phelan, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council and member of the steering group for the project said: “We look forward to hearing the public’s views and inputs into this strategic piece of work for the County and I’d encourage all to participate whether you are a visitor to our many gardens or a green finger enthusiasts who wants to play an active part in one of the many community groups in County Carlow who run community garden projects.”

The Cathaoirleach added: “I’d like to thank all the members of our local Urbact steering group who have given their time to the project to date, and I look forward to the continued delivery of this project in 2022.”

Ru:Rban is an EU Project funded under Urbact. The project Ru:Rban builds upon established good practice, to transfer to EU cities geographically distant from each other to ensure sharing of experiences to enhance the capacities of local governance. There are three elements: capacity building in organizing urban gardens; inspiring and training people to manage urban gardens and urban gardens governance and regulations. The partners in the project are all local Government organizations and include Rome, Italy; Split, Croatia; Alexandrouplis, Greece, Algeciras, Spain and Carlow.

Speaking about the project, Kieran Comerford, head of economic development & enterprise said: “Being part of Ru:Rban has to date been a positive experience for County Carlow and the project only works as it has a steering group called an ULG which guides the activities supported under the programme at local level.”

Comerford added: “Our local ULG group will benefit significantly from this EU project which will assist in the development of sustainable solutions in terms of governance and management of community gardens and allotments while also focusing on tourism, marketing and awareness.”

The ULG Group includes volunteers and representatives from St Mary’s Community Biodiversity Garden, Carlow Garden Trail, MSD, Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow Tourism, An Gairdín Beo, Visual, Carlow County Development Partnership, Woodford Dolmen Hotel, County Carlow Chamber, Delta Centre and Myshall Community Gardens.

Melissa Doyle, business advisor/EU Projects with the Local Enterprise Office, explained: “There are two different surveys; one for gardening enthusiasts and the second for gardens visitors and to encourage people to complete the survey, a draw for a €100 voucher is to be given to a respondent from each survey.”

The surveys are located on Surveys | Carlow County Council’s Online Consultation Portal. For further information contact Melissa Doyle on 059-9128783 or e-mail [email protected].