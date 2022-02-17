Death notices and funeral announcements

Thursday, February 17, 2022

 

Helen Smith, 12 Cuanahowan, Tullow, Co. Carlow and formerly of Ballyconnell, Tullow – 16th February 2022 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny following a short illness; Sadly missed by her loving partner Brian, her children Michelle, Sandra, Michael, Richard, C.K. and Graham, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, her 10 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Helen rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence from 2 o’c until 7 o’c on Friday. House private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Saturday for 12 noon Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Rathvilly. Helen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines

