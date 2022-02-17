Life-saving defibrillator installed in Bagenalstown

Shane Gallagher chairperson of Bagenalstown Community First Responders, Mary Foster chairperson of Carlow Water Safety, Mark Devine chairperson of Bagenalstown Swimming Club and Paddy Kelly coordinator of Bagenalstown Community First Responders at the newly installed defibrillator at Bagenalstown Swimming Pool

By Suzanne Pender

A VITAL piece of lifesaving equipment has been installed in Bagenalstown for use by all in the local community.

A public-access defibrillator was recently installed outside Bagenalstown Swimming Pool, which is accessible to all in the area, should the need arise. The AED (automated external defibrillator) is also registered with the National Ambulance Service so, in the event of a person going into cardiac arrest, the public can ring 999, then the call taker can tell you exactly where the nearest defibrillator is located.

The AED is in the care of Bagenalstown First Responders, who do an incredible job in local community and are delighted to increase the number of accessible AEDs in their area. The committee decided to place the AED outside the front door of the pool for anyone to use, while it’s accessible 24 hours a day and CCTV monitored.

A big thanks also to the swimming pool committee for having this vital piece of lifesaving equipment installed outside their premises.

Bagenalstown Swimming Club committee would like to thank Carlow Water Safety for donating an AED to the pool, and Andrew Dermody, who installed it. A sensor light has also been installed outside the pool’s main entrance to brighten up the area.

The committee would like to remind all that the defibrillator is a valuable piece of lifesaving equipment and heavy penalties will be imposed if it is vandalised.