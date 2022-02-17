Man indecently assaulted by scout leader recalls pain of being called a ‘fantasist’

Olivia Kelleher

A man who had to undergo the trauma of giving evidence in two trials before his 76-year-old former Scout leader was convicted of indecently assaulting him has spoken of his pain at having been discredited as a “fantasist” by his abuser.

A jury of nine men and three women last week unanimously convicted pensioner Michael Noel Sheehan of Chimneyfields, Grenville in Co Cork of the indecent assault of the boy scout in the 1980s.

Sheehan did not give evidence at his trial in Cork Circuit Criminal Court, but a memo of his Garda interview was read to jurors. He claimed that the allegations were “rubbish.”

“I cannot remember 35 years ago, but I would not have done such a thing. I think he (the complainant) was a bit of a fantasist.”

In a victim impact statement, the now 48-year-old complainant said he was shocked by the feelings that came over him as he walked towards the courtroom and saw his abuser for the first time in decades.

It has also been extremely difficult hearing the constant denial from the accused and his attempt at discrediting me

“My heart stopped, and I felt the same fear I felt as a 13-year-old boy. Then to go into a courtroom and tell my story in graphic detail and to be questioned on every aspect of my statement.

“I have found this really distressing, with many sleepless nights and much anxiety.

“It has also been extremely difficult hearing the constant denial from the accused and his attempt at discrediting me, calling me a ‘fantasist’ when in fact I’m a realist.

“I am so proud of myself for coming forward and making the report and I hope it may help others who have been sexually assaulted.

“Because no matter how hard this process has been, it’s much better than living with the guilt and shame.”

‘Be prepared’

The injured party said that as a young boy he was taught the scouting motto of “be prepared.”

“Bi Ullamh/Be Prepared – there is absolutely nothing that could have prepared me for the indecent assault inflicted upon me by my scout leader Noel Sheehan during a weekend away when I was 13 years of age and the impact this would have on my life.

“Bi Ullamh/Be Prepared – that at the age of 13 years, I would be awoken by the sound of a zip opening and a man’s hand entering my sleeping bag.

“Bi Ullamh/Be Prepared – that I would freeze; feel terrified, helpless and not be able to do anything.

“Bi Ullamh/Be Prepared – that this experience will remain the most vivid memory I have from my entire life, regardless of all that has happened to me in the past 35 years.”

He said his life changed overnight following the abuse. He found it difficult to concentrate and lost interest in school and has been haunted by the actions of his former scout leader.

“There is no control over the many flashbacks that bring me back to that night: a song, mention of the scouts, a sleeping bag, a building, a conversation, a place name etc, and I am transported back to the terror of that night.”

He added that he had told his children about the abuse that had occurred to him at the age of 13.

“During this conversation, I am biting my lip and trying hard not to break down and cry as it’s so upsetting to tell them, but it’s important because I wanted them to know that we have to speak up for what is right.”

Re-trial

Meanwhile, the jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court was not told that another jury had failed to reach a verdict in the same case last year and that this was a re-trial.

The new jury took just over three hours to find the accused guilty of indecently assaulting the boy scout on a weekend away in Glenville sometime between January 7th, 1986, and April 31st, 1987.

In his Garda interviews, Sheehan said that he accepted the complainant was on a weekend away, but he totally refuted his allegations of abuse.

He claimed he had never slept near “the young fellas” and that he had to keep a close eye on the kitchen, on the fireplace, on the door and other matters of concern when the scouts were there overnight.

The complainant testified: “While I was sleeping I hear the sound of a zip going down. I am next to Noel Sheehan. A hand and arm comes into my sleeping bag from my left-hand side.

“It is a hairy, [the] man’s hand and arm. The hand goes down to my genitals.”

The complainant told the jury: “I froze. I think for a second, what the ‘eff’ are you doing. The hand goes down. This is very sore for me. I am 13.

“I freeze. I am paralysed. Do I shout? No. Do I fight it off? No.

“I just stay there and pretend to be asleep. It goes on for five to 10 minutes, maybe. And then the hand comes out of my sleeping bag.

“Will I go to the kitchen and get a knife and hurt him? I never hurt anyone in my life.

“I did not act on it, but that is the thought that went through my head. I am praying for morning to come.”

Sheehan will remain in custody pending his sentencing next Monday. The sentencing hearing will be presided over by Judge Helen Boyle.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800 77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help.

In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112.