Refuge for Carlow gets one step closer

By Suzanne Pender

JUSTICE minister Helen McEntee has made a commitment for provision of a refuge in Co Carlow, which is currently one of nine counties in the country without one.

The minister confirmed this week that engagement will begin with Carlow County Council, government departments and state agencies to source refuge provision in the county.

The news comes following the publication today of the Tusla review of accommodation services for victims of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

Welcoming the development, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said: “This is a vitally important matter that I have been working to progress for some time now and I welcome the update that there will now be engagement to source a refuge for Carlow.

“The establishment of a Carlow women’s refuge is something I have spoken to the minister for justice about on several occasions already. I have also engaged with the taoiseach on the matter.”

It is understood that the timelines for delivery, as well as further targets for nationwide delivery of refuge accommodation, will be outlined by minister McEntee as part of the third national strategy on domestic, sexual and gender-based violence and accompanying action plans, which will be published in April.

Reformed structures for delivering refuge spaces, to accelerate the process and ensure a truly nationwide availability of services, will also be included in the new strategy.

It has also been agreed that the Department of Justice will take over responsibility for service delivery, in addition to its policy responsibility for this important area.