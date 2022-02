An orange wind weather warning for Carlow has been issued for the early hours of Friday morning.

The warning has been issued for Carlow along with counties Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Munster and Galway.

Storm Eunice will track quickly over Ireland tonight and Friday morning bringing severe and damaging winds for a time. Southwest or cyclonic winds becoming northwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts up to 130 km/h.