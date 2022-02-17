What the papers say: Thursday’s front pages

Thursday, February 17, 2022

From planning applications to property prices, the issue of housing is the feature topic in Thursday’s papers.

The Irish Times leads with a report that the Catholic Archdiocese of Dublin has urged Dublin City Council to assign dozens of church sites in the city for zoning that would allow homes be built on them.

The Irish Examiner leads with the rise in house prices as they are set to surpass Celtic Tiger levels.

Elsewhere, retail and transport unions fear that mask rules will be lifted too soon, according to the Irish Independent.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that the Taoiseach has angered his party colleagues by telling them not to object to planning applications for housing developments.

The front page of the Irish Daily Star features comments from the girlfriend of Juris Viktorovs who died from knife wounds in Co Wicklow last week.

The Irish Daily Mirror leads with the lucky winner of the €30.9 million EuroMillions jackpot claiming their prize.

Meanwhile, Dancing with the Stars contestant Erica Cody, who has spoken out about racism and sexual harassment she has suffered, features on the front of the Irish Sun.

 

And the Belfast Telegraph leads with a warning that 70 per cent of teachers in Northern Ireland back strike action over pay.

