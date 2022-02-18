Carlow Chamber raises €1.5k for Delta Centre

County Carlow Chamber president Colin Duggan presents the funds to Joe Meaney chief executive of Delta Centre also pictured Rowena Dooley County Carlow Chamber board member

By Suzanne Pender

THE challenges of the pandemic failed to deter the charitable intentions of County Carlow Chamber of Commerce, which recently donated €1,551.71 to the Delta Centre.

The terrific sum was raised by chamber members through a series of events hosted towards the end of last year. ‘Chamber Members for Charity’ is a series of events in support of its nominated charity partner for the year and despite the challenges of the pandemic the members were intent on continuing this support of local charities.

The Delta Centre was the chosen charity partner for 2021. The much-loved centre provides services to adults with intellectual disabilities, along with providing an oasis of peace and tranquility for all in the Delta Sensory Gardens.

The 2021 Chamber Members for Charity programme, while impacted by the restrictions, offered companies the opportunity to work with an expert in GDPR and data to review their business and advise and support them. In addition, a second programme brought business leaders together for a leadership and wellbeing skills training session. The programme of events was supported by Carlow County Council and the Carlow Local Enterprise Office, with the funds for participation all going to Chamber Members for Charity.

County Carlow Chamber president Colin Duggan recently presented the funds raised to Joe Meaney of Delta Centre.

“The last two years have been challenging for businesses and communities everywhere; however, our support of local services like Delta Centre, who are there for the members of our community, is vital,” said Colin.

“The Chamber Members for Charity series has worked to highlight and support a number of local charities over the last few years, and we are delighted to continue this, especially when this support is most needed.”