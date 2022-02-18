Carlow wind farm gets green light to erect bigger turbines

A WIND FARM developer has been given the go ahead to increase the size of proposed wind turbines on the Laois and Carlow border.

Boolyvannanan Renewable Energy Ltd was successful in increasing the maximum turbine blade diameter of the five permitted turbines from 93m to a diameter of either 115m or 117m.

The tip height of 135m remains the same. Billed as the Bilboa Wind Farm Project, the development area at Boolyvannanan measures 25 hectares.

Permission was also granted for the felling of an additional six hectares of forestry to accommodate the increased turbine diameter. The lifespan of the wind farm was increased from 25 to 30 years.

The Bilboa wind farm project on the Carlow/Laois border has already been granted planning approval for the undergrounding of more than 5km of cables.

The project has generated significant local opposition, which highlights environmental impact to the area, including to the habitat at the adjoining raised bog at Boolyvannanan.

The Cork-based developer said an environmental impact statement indicated that impact on ground soil and bedrock would be minimal.

Carlow County Council planners granted permission after noting several national renewable energy policies, including the development of alternative and indigenous energy sources and the emission reduction of greenhouse gases.

On the project website, Boolyvannanan Renewable Energy says the closest houses to the turbines are 520 metres away. The company claims it will provide green energy to 10,000 homes.