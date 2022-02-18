Death notices and funeral arrangements

Hilda Flynn

Monteen, Crettyard, Carlow, formerly of Ballinabrannagh, Carlow, and Corrib Road, Terenure, Dublin. 14th February 2022. Hilda much loved mother of David. Sadly missed by her many friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace Reposing at her residence from 5pm until 9pm Friday.

Funeral arrangements later.

Gabriela Duca

Castlewood Gardens, Pollerton Road, Carlow and formerly of Romania, passed away on February 14th, 2022.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Service on Saturday at 12 noon in Carpenters Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.