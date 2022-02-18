Five cars in total damaged in Brotherton and Ashgrove

  • Home >
Friday, February 18, 2022

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating after two cars had their windows smashed in Brotherton in the early hours of Saturday morning, 12 February.

The cars were parked outside their respective houses when the damage occurred. A third car sustained damage to its bumper. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV coverage to contact Carlow Garda Station.

Two further incidents of criminal damage were recorded in Ashgrove in the early hours of Saturday morning. Two cars had their wing mirrors knocked off and damage was done to the cars’ bumpers. The incidents are believed to have occurred between 1am and 2am. Anyone with information should contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620

