Over a 1,000 properties in the Bunclody area have been left without power after Storm Eunice hit.

77 properties in Bagenalstown have also been affected by power outages.

The ESB say they hope to restore power to the Bunclody homes by 12.45pm today while Bagenalsown is set to have power back by 12 noon.

Carlow County Council have also reported trees down between Killerig and Hacketstown on the R727.