Plucky Paul takes on chilly dip challenge for Holy Angels centre

By Suzanne Pender

PLUMMETING temperatures and the threat of Storm Eunice are no match to the plucky determination of a Carlow man on a mission to complete the Freezbrury Challenge!

Paul Harland (23) is taking on the Freezbrury Challenge to raise funds for Holy Angels Daycare Centre, the much-loved local centre for children with special needs.

The Freezbrury Challenge consists of getting into a lake, the sea or a river for a minute on the first day of the month, adding an extra minute every day and finishing the month with an eye-watering 28 minutes in the chilly water!

“You feel great after it,” says an upbeat Paul.

“When you get out of the water you feel like a difference person after it … there are huge health benefits to cold-water therapy: it increases circulation, decreases blood pressure, reduces stress and anxiety. And for people who have the privilege of living near the sea or water that they get in every day, they absolutely swear by it,” says Paul.

Donning only his swimming togs, Paul has been taking the plunge every day this month, building up the duration by a minute each day.

“Anything after 15 minutes starts to get tough, so it really is a challenge now,” he says.

Paul is an apprentice electrician, so he’s currently combining his studies at Waterford IT with working on the job, and fits in his daily dip at a location and time that suits.

At the beginning of the month, that was in Tramore, then more recently the River Burrin at Sion Cross, Bennekerry.

“It could be half-nine at night some nights, but I wouldn’t miss it,” he says.

This isn’t Paul’s first time to take on the Freezbrury Challenge, having taken it on with seven pals last year and raising just under €4,000 for Pieta House.

This time he’s “flying solo” and has chosen Holy Angels Day Care Centre as his charity and set up a GoFundMe page to support his efforts.

“I’ve a few family members working there and it’s nice to do something for a charity closer to home. They are non-profit and do so much for children with special needs, so any donation would be greatly appreciated and would for sure go a long way,” said Paul.

To support Paul and donate to this very worthy charity, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/freezbrury-challenge-in-aid-of-holy-angels-carlow