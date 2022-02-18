Pony with severely overgrown hooves rescued by ISPCA

A pony with severely overgrown hooves has been rescued from a field near Cloughjourdan in Co Tipperary by the Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA).

The pony, named Nash by rescuers, was transported to the ISPCA’s National Animal Centre in Longford for urgent farrier treatment and a veterinary examination in January 2021.

X-ray results confirmed that Nash had “chronic laminitic changes” but, in ISPCA care, he received regular farrier treatment and made an excellent recovery. He is now enjoying life in his new home.

ISPCA chief inspector Conor Dowling said it was “sad and unacceptable that Nash had to suffer needlessly due to the lack of basic equine knowledge and understanding of his owners.”

“Thanks to a vigilant member of the public for contacting the ISPCA to highlight this issue, we were able to alleviate his pain and prevent further suffering. Nash now has a far better quality of life in his new home where he is loved and cared for,” he added.

The pony, named Nash by rescuers, has made a full recovery since his rescue. Photo: ISPCA

Inquiries by ISPCA animal inspector Emma Carroll identified the owner of the pony, who in February pleaded guilty to animal cruelty at Nenagh District Court and was fined €1,000 and ordered to pay €750 in costs.

Regular hoof trimming by a qualified farrier is recommended every six to eight weeks, the ISPCA said, in order to identify any issues and correct hoof problems.

The animal welfare organisation has urged anyone who suspects that an animal is suffering from cruelty, neglect or abuse to report these concerns in confidence to the ISPCA by calling 0818 515 515, emailing [email protected] or online here.

