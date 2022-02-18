Richie’s new single pokes fun at the web

Richie in flying form as he releases his new single

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW songster Richie Kavanagh is at it again … and this time he’s gone high-tech!

Today Richie released his new single The world wide web, its catchy tune and witty lyrics all part of what fans expect from the Garryhill maestro.

Some of the lyrics include The World Wide Web changed our lives, granny’s even got it.

The smart phone put the internet into everybody’s pocket.

Technology gone stone mad making more things obsolete.

Just like the auld phone box on the corner of the street.

Neither Covid-19 lockdowns nor Storm Eunice are going to stop Richie doing what he does best and it’s fantastic to see him in great form and as creative as ever.

The world wide web is now available on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, deezer, Soundcloud and Tidal.