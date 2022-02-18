Storm Eunice: Council expresses ‘deep regret’ after employee is killed by tree in Co Wexford

  • Home >
Friday, February 18, 2022

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Wexford County Council have expressed “deep regret” after an employee died while clearing fallen debris during Storm Eunice.

Gardaí confirmed that a man in his 60s died in Co Wexford after being struck by a falling tree.

The man, an employee of Wexford County Council, had been attending the scene of a fallen tree in the north Wexford area.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place at Waterford University Hospital.

A spokesperson for the council expressed “deep regret and sadness” at the news.

 

He said: “The employee’s family, An Garda Síochána and the Health and Safety Authority have been informed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family, work colleagues and friends at this very difficult time.”

Tributes were paid to the man on Friday afternoon.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien tweeted: “I want to extend my deepest sympathies to their family, friends and colleagues at this horrifically sad time.”

HSE chief Paul Reid also took to Twitter: “We owe a huge debt to workers who put themselves at risk at these times.”

While the worst of the storm had subsided by the afternoon, most of the island remained in the grip of wet, blustery conditions on Friday evening.

