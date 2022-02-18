Storm Eunice rages on as 55,200 homes without electricity

Digital Desk Staff

Updated at 09:50

Tens of thousands of homes in the south of the island of Ireland are without power, as Storm Eunice continues to rage.

More than 55,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power on the island on Friday morning, as the storm tracked eastwards across the Republic.

Cork, Kerry and the south of the country have borne the brunt of the major storm so far, which brought high winds and snow to parts of the island.

Storm Eunice is moving across the country after winds of 130 kilometres an hour hit the south-west this morning.

A red warning remains in place in Waterford for the next hour while a yellow snow and ice warning for the entire country has been extended until 10am tomorrow.

An orange snow alert remain in place for the north-west until 3pm.

Climate scientist and weather analyst Cathal Nolan says there is a disparity in conditions in different parts of the country

#StormEunice has brought wind gusts of over 130km/h to parts of Cork this morning 🌬️ Relatively calm in the east at present but winds will strengthen abruptly this morning with strong & gusty winds extending eastwards across Ireland ⚠️ Here’s the latest wind observations ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nHkijCIGAu — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 18, 2022

Met Éireann says cyclonic variable winds, veering northwesterly will reach storm force 10 or violent storm force 11 at times on Irish coastal waters from Carlingford Lough to Roches Pt to Erris Head and on the Irish Sea.

An orange snow warning is also in effect for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo and Roscommon bringing blizzard-like conditions.

Speaking to Newstalk, Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says the storm has arrived : “A lot of people may be waking up this morning wondering why it is some calm.

“The worst of the storm is about to hit the South West coast. The storm has tracked in and is pretty much as forecast with the centre of the storm around the South West.”

He said they are also starting to see snowing falling in Donegal and the North West as forecast.

Additional reporting by PA