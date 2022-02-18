Thefts from cars in Bagenalstown

Friday, February 18, 2022

Bagenalstown Train Station 

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí received a report of a theft from a car in Fennis Court, Bagenalstown on Monday 7 February between 7.30am and 5pm. A sum of cash was taken from the grey Seat Altea. Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Bagenalstown Garda Station.

Gardaí in Bagenalstown are also investigating an incident where a car was broken into in the carpark of the train station between midday on Saturday 12 and 3.30pm Sunday 13 February. The window of the grey Hyundai i20 was smashed and a gear bag was taken. Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact gardaí.

