Digital Desk Staff

Two men arrested in connection with the death of a man in Dublin last month have been released without charge.

Ian McDonnell was found seriously injured on the Robinhood Road in Clondalkin on January 23rd after intervening in a car theft.

He passed away at Tallaght hospital five days later.

The two aged in their 20s, who were arrested earlier this week, have been released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.