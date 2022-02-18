What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

Kenneth Fox

Friday’s front pages are dominated by Storm Eunice as it made landfall in Ireland overnight. Many schools in the South West have closed due to the storm.

The Irish Times leads with the impact of Storm Eunice on school closures and the peak wind speeds of 130km/h being expected in some places.

The Irish Examiner leads on plans for Nphet to be disbanded and mask wearing no longer being mandatory in a number of settings.

The Echo leads on an increase in car thefts in Cork city centre in recent months.

All this and a whole lot more in Friday’s Mail https://t.co/wKUyK4A9A5 pic.twitter.com/MRAjAlC9I7 — The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) February 18, 2022

The Irish Daily Mail leads with advice from some health experts who say people should continue to wear masks even when the mandatory requirement for them is dropped.

Today’s Irish Sun pic.twitter.com/PfHQaDVEIa — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) February 18, 2022

The Irish Sun focuses on the Storm Eunic and the high winds that are expected in areas of the country.

Friday’s edition includes super soccer pullout pic.twitter.com/XNLJWDXuzH — Irish Daily Star (@IsFearrAnStar) February 18, 2022

The Irish Daily Star focuses on places gearing up for Storm Eunice and putting out sandbags.

Morning readers! Stay with @beltel for all your breaking news. Here’s a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morning:https://t.co/ZFlfbJQwqj pic.twitter.com/azU3LxmN3k — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) February 18, 2022

The Belfast Telegrpah leads with a story about the former UK Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis trying to poach PSNI Constable Simon Byrne.

The UK papers lead on Russia’s supposed ‘fake cause’ of war in an attempt to justify an invasion of Russia. The Guardian leads with US President Joe Biden’s comments on the issue.

Guardian front page, Friday 18 January 2022: Russia ready to fake cause for Ukraine attack – Biden pic.twitter.com/NBNeBI9qUA — The Guardian (@guardian) February 17, 2022

🗞️The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Russia begins ‘false flag attacks”#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/sdO4CJTN3U — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 17, 2022

TIMES: Whitehall convinced Putin is about to invade #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YIgIgGEGyl — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 17, 2022

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Russia accused of ‘false flag’ attacks in Ukraine #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9pxHvztWni — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 17, 2022