What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received 14 planning applications between 11 and 18 February.

Bagenalstown: Tom McGagh wishes to make changes to previously granted permission consisting of relocation of the car wash base connected to existing services at Royal Oak Business Park, Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown.

Colm Corcoran and Olan Corcoran, Ashfield wish to apply for change of use at ground-floor level from existing commercial use to residential use at Bagenalstown.

Michael Meaney wishes to apply for change of use from agricultural land to a domestic home and garden at Moanmore, Bagenalstown.

Borris: Dan and Fiona Gaynor wish to construct an extension to the front and side of an existing dwelling house at Ballybrack, Borris.

Carlow: Ian and Miriam Curran wish to alter a dwelling, including adding a room above attic level at Kilkenny Road, Carlow.

David Donegan wishes to retain conversion of a garage to a living room at Ballybar Upper.

Joe Higginbotham wishes to retain permission for development at Granby Row, Carlow town. The development will consist of change of use to residential at Granby Row.

Alan Thomas (on behalf of Hermitage Investment Trust Ltd) seeks permission for development on a protected structure and an adjacent site to the northwest. The development will consist of new two-storey dwelling and garage. There are no works proposed to the existing Hermitage House.

Fenagh: Henry Nolan wishes to construct an agricultural shed at Fenagh, Ballintrane.

Old Leighlin: Stephanie Fitzgerald wishes to apply for change of use from agricultural land to a domestic home and garden at Seskin Upper, Old Leighlin.

Rathvilly: Rachel Doyle and Joe Fanning wish to construct a dwelling house and garage at Raheendaw, Rathvilly.

Tullow: Orenda Enterprise Limited seeks permission for proposed erection of a warehouse building at Loughmartin Business Park, Tullow.

James Mulhall wishes to construct a fully serviced access road at Loughmartin Business Park, Tullow.

Thomas and Sinead Dunne wish to construct a detached storey-and-a-half-style dwelling at Rathmore, Tullow.